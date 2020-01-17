Mulan Wins Action Movie of the Year at 2020 People's Choice Awards

✖

The 2020 People's Choice Awards kicked off on Sunday night, honoring the fan-favorite media of the past twelve months. While this year has undoubtedly been unconventional due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there still were a surprising amount of blockbusters for the award show to celebrate -- including those in the action movie genre. Mulan took home the trophy for The Action Movie of 2020, beating out Bad Boys for Life, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Bloodshot, Extraction, Project Power, Tenet, and The Old Guard.

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

This is just the latest movie to take home the People's Choice Awards Action Movie trophy, with previous winners including The Hunger Games, Iron Man 3, Divergent, Furious 7, Deadpool, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Winners for the People's Choice Awards are determined by fans who can vote for their choice 3 ways, per the People's Choice Awards website: pca.eonline.com, Twitter, and Xfinity (where available) with Twitter voting requiring a specific format using the category hashtag and corresponding nominee hashtag in the same post. Fans can vote up to 25 times per day, per category, per method to ensure their choice is heard.

