People's Choice Awards: Will Smith Wins Male Movie Star of the Year

Awards season is in full swing and while things look a little different than in years past thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 46th People's Choice Awards took place tonight to recognize fan-chosen favorites across the pop culture spectrum from the past year and that means choosing the Male Movie Star of 2020. While there weren't a lot of movies opening in theaters in 2020, thanks to streaming fans still had plenty of performances to get excited about with fans ultimately choosing Will Smith as Male Movie Star of the year.

Smith was nominated for his work in Bad Boys For Life, the fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise. The film saw Smith and co-star Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett respectively for one last film.

In Bad Boys for Life, an aging Burnett has become a police inspector while Lowery, suffering a midlife crisis, is assigned to head up AMMO, a "young guns" group of millennial cops with whom he has nothing in common. Both of them reunite once again when a fierce cartel mob boss, whose brother they defeated years earlier, makes a retaliation effort on Mike just as both he and Marcus are about to officially retire.

The film also took home the Movie of 2020 award at Sunday night's People's Choice Awards.

Even with perhaps fewer major films to choose from in 2020, fans nominated some solid performances. The nominees in the category were Chris Hemsworth (Extraction), Jamie Foxx (Project Power), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Mark Wahlberg (Spenser Confidential), Robert Downey Jr. (Dolittle), Tom Hanks (Greyhound), Vin Diesel (Bloodshot), and Will Smith (Bad Boys For Life).

Winners for the People's Choice Awards are determined by fans who can vote for their choice 3 ways, per the People's Choice Awards website: pca.eonline.com, Twitter, and Xfinity (where available) with Twitter voting requiring a specific format using the category hashtag and corresponding nominee hashtag in the same post. Fans can vote up to 25 times per day, per category, per method to ensure their choice is heard.

Are you surprised Will Smith won Male Actor of 2020? Let us know in the comments.