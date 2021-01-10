Why Soul and Inside Out’s Pete Docter Isn’t Directing Another Pixar Movie

✖

Pete Docter has overseen some of the best movies at Pixar, but the famed animator is taking a step back from the director's chair these days. In the wake of John Lasseter's exit from Pixar, Docter was chosen to assume the mantle of CCO and usher in a new era for the company. Now, in a new interview, Docter has opened up about the big shift and why he refuses to director another movie for the foreseeable future.

The truth was revealed during a recent feature penned by the Hollywood Reporter. It was there Docter walked readers through his career at Pixar, and the new CCO feels his executive title has called him away from the director's chair.

(Photo: Disney-Pixar)

"The CCO job is not making films," Docter said about his new position. "It's guiding other people. I was initially worried that it would be like a tax, taking me away from what I really loved. But it's been surprisingly rewarding."

After more than 30 years of animating on the floor, Docter is in the unique position where he can offer guidance to up-and-coming artists. The executive says this mento role has been satisfying despite his trepidation, but he's not certain how long the role will keep him away from his first passion.

"I can see their eyes light up and them recognize the truth of what I'm saying, and it helps them get somewhere, and that's been surprisingly fulfilling to me," Docter said about guiding Pixar's current roster of talent.

"Whether it'll be enough in the long run, or if I'm going to be jonesing to get back to directing, I don't know. We'll have to see."

Given the success of Pixar's Soul, you can understand why Docter isn't committing to leaving animation behind. The artist is a diehard fan of animation through and through. From Monsters Inc. toInside Out, Docter has brought some impressively challenging stories to life under Pixar. For now, the executive is fine nurturing other artists as a mentor much like Lasseter acted towards him. But as for whether that feeling sticks around, well - Docter is not sure of that himself.

Would you like to see Docter return to the director's seat in the future?