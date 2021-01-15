Peter Mark Richman, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Friday the 13th Actor, Dies at 93

✖

Actor Peter Mark Richman, known for an extensive career as a character actor in Hollywood, has passed away according to Variety. Richman passed away today at the age of 93 and is survived by his wife, Helen Richman (married for 67 years), and five children, Howard Richman, Kelly Lester, Grammy Award-winning composer Lucas Richman, Orien Richman, and Roger Richman; plus six grandchildren, Jenny, Lily, Max, Julia, Oliver and Danica. The actor's first credit is for an appearance in the TV series "Suspense" back in 1953, making his career last over sixty years with regular guest roles in countless shows and films.

Among Richman's many television credits were two episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents, an episode of the original run of The Twilight Zone (written by creator Rod Serling), two episodes of The Outer Limits, episodes of The Fugitive, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Gunsmoke, Bonanza, Hawaii Five-O, Mission: Impossible, Charlie's Angels, Three's Company, Fantasy Island, Knight Rider, Star Trek: The Next Generation, plus the lead role in NBC's Cain's Hundred, and a 29 episode guest stint on Dynasty.

Richman did lend his voice to a few different superhero cartoons throughout the years, voicing The Phantom in the cult favorite Defenders of the Earth from the 1980s plus an episode of Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series (where he voiced Green Lantern Abin Sur), Batman Beyond, and even Spider-Man: The Animated Series where he voiced an older version of Peter Parker.

He also appeared on the big screen, starring in the comedy sequel The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear and is known to horror fans from his appearance in Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

Richman's career wasn't limited to the screen however, having also penned two books (Hollander’s Deal and The Rebirth of Ira Masters) and even his autobiography, "I Saw a Molten, White Light." In the book he recounted his career and even spoke about having been named at one point "the man with the most on-screen deaths."

Memorial contributions in honor of Richman can be made to the Motion Picture Television Fund (MPTF).