Phase 4 Films Acquires Rights To Jay & Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie

Phase 4 Films has announced that they have acquired the North Ameircan rights to Jay & Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie from SModcast Pictures. Produced by Jason Mewes, written by Kevin Smith and directed by first time filmmaker Steve Stark, Jay & Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie follows the convenience store stoners from indie film classic CLERKS as they win the lottery and spend their fortune transforming themselves into costumed avengers! But before they can stop the bad guys... they have to CREATE them first! The comic book movie parody features the voice talents of Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back), Eliza Dushku (Bring it On, Wrong Turn), Tara Strong (The Fairly Odd Parents, My Little Pony), Ralph Garman (TED, A Million Ways To Die In The West), Ben Gleib (Ice Age, Chelsea Lately), Jennifer Schwalbach (Clerks 2), Neil Gaiman (Stardust, Beowolf) and Stan Lee. "Most comic book movies have a budget of $100 million dollars or more," said Kevin Smith. "This is what a comic book movie looks like at $69K. Yes, the budget was only $69k, and yes, that naughty number was insisted upon by our producer, Jason Mewes." "This is the funniest cartoon movie I ever made for $69 thousand dollars! 69, nootch!" said Jason Mewes, producer. Jay & Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie will be released May 6, 2014.