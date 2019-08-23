Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candance Against The Universe Confirmed for Disney+

Disney officially announced at the D23 fan convention on Friday that the hit Phineas and Ferb series will be returning in 2020 with a new film on the Disney+ streaming service, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe.

The film’s synopsis describes Phineas and Ferb traveling across the galaxy to save their sister Candace, “who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off plant, free of pesky little brothers.

The show’s original creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh are slated to be the executive producers for the movie.

An image of the title was shared during the Friday’s presentation.

The original Phineas and Ferb series lasted from 2007-15 with 126 episodes along with seven one-hour specials. A previous movie, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension was produced back in 2011.

The original voice cast will mostly be back for the new project, including Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Carolina Rhea, Aylson Stoner, Dee Bradley Baker, Bobby Garloy, Olivia Olson, Tyler Mann and Maulik Pancholy. Marsh and Povenmire will also return to their respective roles as Dr. Heinz Hoofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, while David Errigo Jr. will join the cast to voice Ferb.

