Quentin Tarantino Pitched a James Bond Movie to Pierce Brosnan

✖

Hollywood is full of stories about films that never were and when it comes to the James Bond film franchise it turns out that one of those stories involves Quentin Tarantino. Former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan recently sat down with Esquire to do a "Live Watchalong" for his first turn as Bond in GoldenEye and revealed that the filmmaker had pitched a Bond movie to him. However, despite the filmmaker's noted passion and enthusiasm for the character and the franchise, it just wasn't something that was meant to be.

In the watchalong, Brosnan revealed that after having a few drinks during a meeting in Los Angeles, Tarantino made it clear that he wanted to do a Bond film with him.

"It was after Kill Bill Vol. 2, and he wanted to meet me, so I went up to Hollywood one day from the beach, and I met him at the Four Seasons," Brosnan said. "I got there at 7pm, I like to be punctual. 7:15 came around, no Quentin, he was upstairs doing press. Someone sent over a martini, so I had a martini, and I waited till 7:30, and I thought, where the heck is he? Word came down, apologies, so I thought, okay, I'll have another martini."

Tarantino eventually made it down and, after some more drinks, Tarantino revealed his desire to make a Bond film with "the best James Bond."

"He was pounding the table, saying, 'You're the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond,' and it was very close quarters in the restaurant and I thought, please calm down, but we don't tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down," Brosnan explained.

"He wanted to do James Bond, and I went back to the shop and I told them, but it wasn't meant to be," Brosnan said. "No Quentin Tarantino for James Bond."

James Bond isn't the only film that Tarantino wanted to do that never really worked out. Last month, Tarantino opened up about a Luke Cage movie that he considered making in the 1990s that he was talked out of.

"There was a time before all this Marvel sh-t was coming out," Tarantino said. "It was after Reservoir Dogs, it was before Pulp Fiction, and I had thought about doing Luke Cage. Growing up I was a big comic-book collector, and my two favorites were Luke Cage: Hero for Hire, later Luke Cage: Power Man, and Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu."

However, when he talked to friends about his ideas for Luke Cage, they had other ideas than what Tarantino thought would make for good casting.

“What dissuaded me … was my comic-geek friends talked me out of it,” Tarantino went on. “Because I had an idea that Larry Fishburne would’ve been the perfect guy to play Luke Cage. But all my friends were like, ‘It’s got to be Wesley Snipes.’ And I go, ‘Look, I like Wesley Snipes, but Larry Fishburne is practically Marlon Brando. I think Fish is the man.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, but he’d have to get in shape in a big way. Snipes is that way already!’ And I go, ‘F-ck that! That’s not that important! F-ck you, you ruined the whole damn thing!’”

Would you have wanted to have seen a Tarantino James Bond film? Let us know in the comments below.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.