Pierce Brosnan Wasn't a Fan of Daniel Craig's Last James Bond Film No Time to Die

Pierce Brosnan has nice things to say about Daniel Craig and his time as James Bond, but the Black Adam star was apparently not a fan of No Time To Die, the final Bond film to star Craig. Brosnan, who starred in 1995's GoldenEye, 1997's Tomorrow Never Dies, 1999's The World Is Not Enough, and 2002's Die Another Day, did not clarify why he was less impressed with No Time To Die, but praised Skyfall, which is widely regarded as the best of Craig's James Bond outings, and tapered off before being too critical of anything.

Brosnan also doesn't seem to have a strong opinion on who should be the next Bond, saying that he wishes the next actor well and thinks it will be interesting to see who ends up taking the part. It more or less echoes what he has said about the process in the past.

"I saw the last one and I saw Skyfall. I love Skyfall. I'm not too sure about the last one," Brosnan told GQ UK. He added, "Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong. But…"

And that's all you get.

There's no word yet on who is being looked at as the next Bond. MGM, who has been working with Sony on the Bond movies, was purchased by Amazon earlier this year, but Amazon is unlikely to step on the toes of Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Brosnan will next appear as Dr. Fate, a member of the Justice Society of America, in Black Adam. You can see the film's official synopsis below.

From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure Black Adam. The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise).

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.



Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge ("City on a Hill," "One Night in Miami") as Hawkman, Noah Centineo ("To All the Boys I've Loved Before") as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi ("Sex/Life," "Rush Hour 3") as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari ("Murder on the Orient Express," "The Mummy") as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell ("Voyagers," "Trinkets") as Cyclone, and Bodhi Sabongui ("A Million Little Things") as Amon.



Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The film's producers were Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon



Black Adam smashes into theaters and IMAX internationally beginning 19 October 2022 and in North America on October 21, 2022. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

h/t Just Jared