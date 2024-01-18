Pinocchio Horror Movie From Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Team Reveals First Look

Jagged Edge Productions, the studio behind Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, has shared a first look at their upcoming horror movie Pinocchio: Unstrung, along with a look at the movie's title treatment. Debuting over at Bloody Disgusting, the art (seen below) gives a first look at the aesthetic of the planned movie. Following the financial windfall they got from Blood and Honey has encouraged them to make a whole world of public-domain horror movies, including a sequel for Pooh and new horror movies starring Peter Pan and Bambi. Apparently, the plan is to make them into a shared universe.

Pinocchio Unstrung will go into production this summer, with a theatrical release planned for late 2024. The studio teased that more clues about what's coming can be found in the planned Blood and Honey sequel.

You can see the images below.

Jagged Edge Productions will distribute the film. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey's Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Jeffrey will serve as producers. Their other upcoming movies include Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare.

In Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Money, Pooh and Piglet are reimagined axe-wielding maniacs who terrorize a group of college students in the woods. The movie was made for a few thousand dollars and, after a wave of hype and morbid curiosity, earned over $5 million during a short box office run. Not long after that, Jagged Edge started looking at other public domain properties that could raise interest and generate headlines.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey was released shortly after Pooh fell into the public domain. Using the iconography of A. A. Milne's original novel, the movie steers clear of either the characters still protected by copyright from later Pooh stories, or elements of the characters still trademarked by Disney, such as Pooh's more modern look or his iconic red t-shirt. Its success has inspired a number of imitators already, with horror-themed movies and games based on Mickey Mouse appearing shortly after the character entered the public domain on January 1.