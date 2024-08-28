Pirates of the Caribbean: Naomie Harris Doubts She’ll Ever Return to Franchise

Disney still has yet to crack the code when it comes to bringing the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise back, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering what a new Pirates film might look like. A reboot of the series is on the table, but apparently so is a spinoff idea that would take place in the same universe as the previous films. That would leave the door open to popular characters coming back at some point — but would they?

For Naomie Harris, the answer is probably not, though not because she wouldn’t want to. Harris starred in the second and third Pirates of the Caribbean films as Tia Dalma, also known as Calypso. While speaking to her about her new film, The Wasp, ComicBook asked Harris about any potential return to the Pirates franchise.

“I disintegrated into a million crabs, so I think my character is very much dead,” Harris told us. “I loved Tia Dalma, like she is one of my favorite characters of all time that I played. So I would definitely like to come back, but I think she’s very much dead.”

The most recent Pirates film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, hit theaters more than seven years ago. Despite being one of the poorest-reviewed entries in the franchise, it still made nearly $800 million at the global box office, proving there is indeed gas in that tank. It’s no surprise that Disney has been trying to find a way to dip back into that pool. The only question now is which form a Pirates return might take.

Earlier this year, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed to ComicBook that both a spinoff and reboot are being developed for Disney, and that one of them is pretty far along in that process.

“We have a script that’s being written right now,” Bruckheimer told ComicBook while promoting Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. “Hopefully it’ll come in in a month or so, and it’ll be as good as I think it will be. So let’s hope that Disney likes it and they give us an opportunity to make it.”

Given that the interview with Bruckheimer took place more than a month ago, there’s a good chance the script for this new Pirates of the Caribbean movie might already be done. It’s now up to Disney to decide which direction to take the franchise.