‘Pirates of the Carribbean’ Reboot Rumored to Replace Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow With Female Pirate Lead

Walt Disney Studios is looking to completely revitalize the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, with recent reports suggesting that the plan is to continue the film series without lead actor Johnny Depp. As of now, it looks like a talked-about character from the current iteration of the Disney World ride could be taking his place.

According to Hybrid News, Disney is aiming to replace Captain Jack Sparrow with a female character named Redd, who is now the star of the ride itself. Redd is a pirate who recently took the place of the controversial “auction scene” in the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

Deadpool scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are writing the new addition to the franchise, though no script has been finished at this point.

Back in October, previous series screenwriter Stuart Beattie was asked about the current state of Depp and the Pirates films, and he reiterated the notion that the actor likely wouldn’t be returning.

“I think he’s had a great run. Obviously, he’s made that character his own and it’s become the character he’s most famous for now,” Beattie told the Daily Mail. “And kids all over the world love him as that character so I think it’s been great for him, it’s been great for us, so I’m just very, very happy about it.”

Even if Depp does leave, Beattie said that Jack Sparrow would forever be part of his legacy, as he really helped the franchise take off with Curse of the Black Pearl.

“I think Jack Sparrow will be his legacy. It’s the only character he’s played five times, it’s the character he dresses up in to visit children in hospitals, it’s what he’ll be remembered for,” Beattie said.

As far as the new writers go, Beattie believes that the Deadpool scribes are the right duo to bring new life to the Pirates franchise.

“Hopefully they’ll bring a lot of the great comedic subversiveness,” he said. “I was laughing out of my seat in the opening credits of Deadpool so I am a big fan of those guys and I hope they do something really special.”

