Pixar Fans Are Emotional After Toy Story Reference
Pixar had some fun with the ending to Toy Story 3. A lot of fans weren’t emotionally prepared for how seeing that scene would affect their day. “So long partner” has a way of coaxing tears out of even the most hardened viewers. Clearly, the people following the Pixar account would agree. Disney’s profiles have been fully involved with original art like posters and commission pieces this week. Loki, The Simpsons, and more all got a chance to shine because of Disney+. Check out some of the best responses to the Toy Story reference down below.
“So long, partner.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QFmXYD8EWb— Disney (@Disney) June 30, 2021
Series star Tom Hanks told Jimmy Kimmel about the ending of the latest Toy Story film last year. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.
“It’s a great movie, it’s a marvelous movie,” Hanks explained to the audience. “We don’t know what they look like — we start going into a recording studio, I think three-and-a-half years ago, and we record for like five hours sessions about every six or eight months, so we don’t know what it’s gonna come out like. It sounds ridiculous because I’m in it, but it’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen in my life. I don’t know how to put it any other way, it truly is.”
What’s your favorite Toy Story movie? Let us know down in the comments below!
Oh no
prevnext
plssss not this 😭 https://t.co/bhn6E14hh5— vien 💌 (@viennaxaustria) July 1, 2021
Broke Down
prevnext
Y'ALL THIS MADE ME CRY WHEN I WAS A KID HUHUHUHUU https://t.co/1A7rO5OvWZ— L (@BadBoyforIrene) July 1, 2021
Right in the feels
prevnext
noooo what is this 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/z1KlDWDjKX— riri ; ia (@jeongdamthinker) July 1, 2021
Real tears
prevnext
Oooh you’re making me cry😭😭 https://t.co/MpJWPTZuAA— Add your name (@cultnotbe) July 1, 2021
Super relatable
prevnext
This is one of the most bittersweet moments in #ToyStory films. I bawled like a baby when I saw this scene. #Disney #Pixar https://t.co/7Fjbbh73BC— J (@jtravels18) July 1, 2021
Some fans agree
prevnext
This is also the Canon Ending for #Toystory for me as well. https://t.co/KNeBOG2lgW— Yongma (용마) (@Saiboro2) July 1, 2021
That's about right
prevnext
almost crying https://t.co/FCUeo1Cnwz— ｶﾌｶ. (@Kafo1124) June 30, 2021
It's okay
prev
*sobs* https://t.co/egVKLrjT7A— sam holland (@stcholland) June 30, 2021