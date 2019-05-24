Tom Hanks Says Toy Story 4 Is an Emotional End to the Series

Tom Hanks was warned by Toy Story co-star Tim Allen of the emotional finale that brings Toy Story 4, and the beloved franchise, to a close.

“This is the end of the series and I had gotten some texts from Tim Allen,” Hanks said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “These texts that say, ‘Have you recorded yet? Have you been in? Have you had a session yet?’ I said, ‘No, not yet.’ [Allen says] ‘Wait until you see those last pages. Tough one, tough one.’”

Hanks continued, “And it was! The last few sessions we’re saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie’s room and Andy and everybody. And it was emotional.”

Saying goodbye was so emotional Hanks couldn’t record his final lines under the watchful eyes of the Pixar crew.

“The problem with doing the movies is you do not get to record with the other people there. Did you ever do this? Turn your back to the staff there?” Hanks asked DeGeneres, who voices forgetful fish Dory in Pixar’s Finding Nemo franchise.

“Because there’s like five producers, writers, people that are helping you out, and they’re all sitting at tables looking at you record like this [stoically sips coffee]. ‘That was pretty good, what if we tried…?’ And it was making me self-conscious, so for the last couple of sessions, I turned my back on those punks and did it without them.”

Bringing sheriff doll Woody to life across the past 24 years has been “extraordinary,” Hanks said. “It’s about the most rewarding thing I could imagine have being a part of, because it just has gone on so long.”

When DeGeneres expressed her regret the series was nearing its end, Hanks feigned wishy washy. “Is it really, I don’t know, is it over? I don’t know, it’ll live forever, that’s one thing about it,” Hanks said.

Pointing to the fresh renewal of DeGeneres’ show through 2022, Hanks quipped, “I’m looking forward to a possible three-year extension for everybody.”

Toy Story 4 opens June 21.