This Is Still the Best Moment in the New Planet of the Apes Movies

The modern Planet of the Apes film series, which launched with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, is one of the more unlikely Hollywood success stories in recent memory. Breathing new life into one of cinema’s longest-running sci-fi franchises, the movies impressed critics and audiences alike with surprisingly thoughtful stories that blended heady themes with genre thrills. After Tim Burton’s ill-fated 2001 remake of the original Planet of the Apes seemingly killed interest in the property, these newer films illustrated there was still plenty of fertile ground to explore. At the heart of it all is Andy Serkis’s Caesar, as the actor delivered another string of awards-worthy mo-cap performances as the ape leader.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With four movies released so far (there are additional installments in development), the Planet of the Apes series has no shortage of great moments that wowed viewers. Koba steals every scene he’s in during Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, including the famous sequence where he gets the jump on some humans by pretending to be a dumb monkey. War for the Planet of the Apes has the spectacle of the apes breaking out of the Colonel’s camp. But there’s one moment from the film that started it all that stands above the rest: Caesar standing up to Dodge Landon.

Caesar’s “No!” Set the Stage for the Whole Series

The first act of Rise of the Planet of the Apes is a charming story of Will Rodman bonding with the young Caesar, but the movie takes a darker turn after Caesar lashes out against a neighbor while protecting Will’s father Charles. As a result, Caesar is sent to an ape shelter operated by John Landon, whose son Dodge takes great pleasure in tormenting the primate residents. Here, Caesar sees his kind being horribly mistreated, coming to the harrowing realization that his experience with humans (one of constant love and care) was the exception, not the rule. This leads him to concoct a plan to help the apes escape, setting him on a course to become the leader of a highly evolved society.

Caesar speaking wasn’t just a surprising twist for the audience, it’s the main catalyst for the entire modern Planet of the Apes series. This was the moment when Caesar galvanized his fellow apes and established the foundation for a revolution. The reactions of his fellow inmates at the shelter say everything viewers need to know. At first, the other apes are in stunned silence at the revelation Caesar can speak, but then that “No!” becomes a rallying cry as they realize now they have a chance to fight back. Augmented by the ALZ-113 drug and under the leadership of a one-of-a-kind ape, they’re able to make a stand and break out.

Everything that transpires in the subsequent films can be traced back to this moment. This was the genesis for Caesar’s ape community that’s the focus of the next two installments, ultimately paving the way for their species to become the most dominant on the planet. Caesar had already shown an ability to leave the shelter whenever he wanted, but he understood that “apes together strong.” After seeing what transpired at the shelter, Caesar couldn’t in good conscience abandon his fellow apes while only he lived free, so he had to turn the tables on the humans. The other apes likely wouldn’t have joined Caesar’s cause if they didn’t witness him exert power over Dodge.

“Caesar is home,” is a powerful, beautiful moment between Caesar and Will at the end of Rise of the Planet of the Apes, one that serves as the emotional climax of their relationship. But Caesar found his home only because he sparked a revolution back at the shelter. If he didn’t do that, there’s no telling what would have happened to the apes. Humanity was already on its way out due to the spread of the virus, but Caesar gave the apes a place and purpose as they adapted to a changing world.

Caesar’s Legacy Is Still Influencing Planet of the Apes Movies

Even though Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place hundreds of years after War for the Planet of the Apes, Caesar’s legacy reverberates through the world. One of the best new characters audiences meet in Kingdom is Raka, an orangutan who adheres to Caesar’s teachings and passes that wisdom on to young protagonist Noa. There’s also the main villain Proximus Caesar, who has risen to power by preaching a twisted version of Caesar’s message. The ties to the Serkis-led trilogy in Kingdom are interesting, as they highlight how the universe has evolved in the centuries since Caesar’s time. And while Raka and Proximus Caesar are clearly on opposite sides of the spectrum, neither one of them would be where they are in Kingdom if it wasn’t for Caesar’s “No!” in Rise.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is intended to be the first installment of a new trilogy, and it will be fascinating to see if there are any other references to Caesar in the planned sequels. Though the focus will be on Noa’s journey as he attempts to navigate a world where intelligent humans are fighting for their own survival, he might draw upon the past to inform his decisions about the future. It wouldn’t be surprising if Noa spent the next couple of films learning more about Caesar so he can do whatever he can to help make Caesar’s vision for a peaceful world a reality.

What was your favorite moment in the new Planet of the Apes movies? Let us know in the comments below!