Playmobil: The Movie Trailer Released

STXfilms has released the second trailer for Playmobil: The Movie. You can see it above.

While The LEGO Movie imbued its brick characters with personality and humanized them, the just-released trailer for Playmobil: The Movie does the opposite, taking human characters and dropping them into the world of their Playmobil toys as a result of some kind of magic.

It is a distinction that makes sense, given that LEGO primarily markets itself as a way to express creativity through construction, while Playmobil characterizes their products as “role-play” toys in the vein of action figures.

Playmobil has had a long gestation period, officially announced in 2014 shortly after The LEGO Movie. The film’s original director, Puss in Boots‘s Bob Persichetti, stepped aside along the way, and now the movie will be helmed by first-time director Lino DiSalvo. DiSalvo has a long history in animation and visual effects, stretching back to 1999’s Inspector Gadget. He served as the head of animation on the box office phenomenon Frozen and was the supervising animator on Bolt and Tangled.

You can see the official synopsis for the film below.

Playmobil: The Movie takes audiences on an epic comedy adventure through a sprawling imaginative universe in the first-ever feature film inspired by the beloved, award-winning Playmobil® role-play toys. Packed with humour and excitement the film combines endearing and hilarious characters, thrilling adventure and breathtaking scenery in this originally animated heart-warming tale.

When her younger brother Charlie (Gabriel Bateman) unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of Playmobil®, unprepared Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home. As she sets off on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds, Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends – the smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan), the dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe), a wholehearted misfit robot, an extravagant fairy-godmother (Meghan Trainor) and many more. Through their vibrant adventure, Marla and Charlie realize that no matter how life plays out, you can achieve anything when you believe in yourself!

Featuring the voices of Anya- Taylor Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Bateman, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor and Daniel Radcliffe.

Playmobil: The Movie will be in theaters next summer.