Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain Trailer Released by Peacock

What bad can come from a trailer that begins with Conan O'Brien yelling at children? None, we say, and so here we give you Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. in the trailer for Judd Apatow's latest offering, a group of kids go in search of treasure. The movie hails from Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels (who has worked with O'Brien for years) and Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, collectively known as Please Don't Destroy. Apatow produces, and Paul Briganti directs.

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain was originally expected to open in theaters on August 18th, but it was announced earlier this year that it would move back to November and shift to Peacock. That's better than what they did with Jamie Foxx and Will Ferrell's Strays, where they decided to open it in the middle of a bonanza of blockbusters, where it got mostly lost.

You can see it below.

According to Peacock, "In Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, John Goodman narrates the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (Meg Stalter and X Mayo) and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang) in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey. Oh, and Conan O'Brien plays Ben's dad in it. Produced by Judd Apatow (Superbad) and Jimmy Miller (Bad Teacher), the film is written, executive produced by, and starring Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall — aka the Please Don't Destroy guys — and directed by Paul Briganti (Saturday Night Live)."

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain drops on Peacock on November 17.