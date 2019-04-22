The ‘Detective Pikachu’ Tim Goodman Poke Ball Shirt is Available Now

If you’ve watched the Pokemon: Detective Pikachu trailers, you may have noticed that Tim Goodman occasionally sports an awesome t-shirt with a Poke Ball-inspired design. Welllll, if you were planning on doing a Tim Goodman cosplay, the official t-shirt is now a Hot Topic exclusive that you can buy right here in sizes XXS to 3X. Not only that, it’s on sale for 20% off at the time of writing. The official description reads:

“Join Tim and Detective Pikachu on their quest to find Detective Goodman in Ryme City. This white tee from Pokémon: Detective Pikachu features a Poké Ball inspired design, just like the one Tim wore! We know you gotta catch ’em all!”

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

