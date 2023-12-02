Poor Things Director's Next Film Gets a New Title

Yorgos Lanthimos is known for helming an array of films including The Lobster and The Favourite, both of which earned him Academy Awards nominations. This year, Lanthimos is reteaming up with The Favourite star, Emma Stone, for Poor Things, which hits select theaters next week. However, Poor Things isn't the only movie the dynamic duo has in the works. It was previously announced that their next collaboration would be named AND, but it looks like the movie is getting a new title.

According to IndieWire, AND is being renamed Kind of Kindness. The movie was filmed last October in New Orleans and is now in the midst of post-production, so fans won't have to wait too long to see the fourth collaboration between Lanthimos and Stone (they also made the short film Bleat together). The upcoming film will also feature Poor Things' Margaret Qualley and Willem Dafoe and The Favourite's Joe Alwyn in addition to Lanthimos first-timers Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon), Hong Chau (The Whale), and Hunter Schafer (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes).

Kind of Kindness was helmed by Lanthimos who co-wrote the script with Efthimis Filippou. The screenplay was developed by Element Pictures and Film4, and it's being produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element in addition to Kasia Malipan and Lanthimos. Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek are executive producing for Film4, which co-financed the movie.

"Working with Yorgos continues to be a highlight for us at Searchlight, and this is yet another truly original project that sets his work apart," Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield previously said in a joint statement. "Working again with Emma, Willem, Jesse, and Margaret as well as Element and Film4 is just the icing on the cake."

"This is our fifth film with Yorgos and we are delighted to re-unite once again with Searchlight and Film4 on this brilliant script by Yorgos and Efthimis. Yorgos has drawn an incredible cast and crew and we are dying to get started," Element's Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe added.

Currently, the plot for Kind of Kindness is unknown.

What Is Poor Things About?

You can read the description of Poor Things here: "From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

Poor Things hits theaters on December 8th in the United States. Stay tuned for more updates about Kind of Kindness.