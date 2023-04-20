Power Rangers: Once & Always Debuts on Netflix Top 10

Some of the original Power Rangers are back in an all-new special for Netflix called Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. The hour-long movie sees some fan-favorites come back for another fight against Rita Repulsa, this time with the help of the daughter of a late Ranger. Power Rangers fans have been ecstatic for the new special to arrive, and its debut this week has been met with a lot of excitement from subscribers.

Just one day after it was released on the service, Power Rangers: Once & Always has made a big leap onto the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix rankings show the new Power Rangers special as the third-most popular film currently available on the service. Once & Always comes in just behind 2017's The Snowman and new Netflix original film The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!