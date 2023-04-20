Power Rangers: Once & Always Debuts on Netflix Top 10
Some of the original Power Rangers are back in an all-new special for Netflix called Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. The hour-long movie sees some fan-favorites come back for another fight against Rita Repulsa, this time with the help of the daughter of a late Ranger. Power Rangers fans have been ecstatic for the new special to arrive, and its debut this week has been met with a lot of excitement from subscribers.
Just one day after it was released on the service, Power Rangers: Once & Always has made a big leap onto the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix rankings show the new Power Rangers special as the third-most popular film currently available on the service. Once & Always comes in just behind 2017's The Snowman and new Netflix original film The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. The Snowman
"In snow-swept Norway, a damaged star detective follows a trail of dead bodies and sinister snowmen in search of a serial killer."
2. The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
"In the wake of King Edward's death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last."
3. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
"After tragedy strikes, an unlikely young hero takes her rightful place among the Power Rangers to face off against the team's oldest archnemesis."
4. The Mustang
"A hardened criminal participates in a prison rehabilitation program with horses while trying to mend the relationship with his daughter."
5. The Best Man Holiday
"In this sequel, old rivalries and romances reignite when a group of college friends meet up after 15 years to spend Christmas together."
6. The Lorax
"A curious boy learns the truth about his town when he goes looking for the Once-ler, a mysterious hermit who knows what happened to all of the trees."
7. Matilda
"Cursed with a cruel school principal and parents, a little girl discovers her hidden powers -- which she uses to stand up to the bullies in her life."
8. Shrek Forever After
"Shrek's world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona, and Puss in Boots help him make things right?"
9. Queens on the Run
"They might follow directions. But rules? Four best friends are in for an adventure when they decide to drive along the Caribbean, rebelling at every turn."
10. The Last Stand
"The sheriff of a sleepy border town finds his quiet life interrupted when a drug boss escapes FBI custody and flees straight toward his turf."