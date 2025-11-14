Predator: Badlands Hits a Major Box Office Milestone in Record Time (& It’s Great for the Franchise’s Future)

With the success of streaming hits Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers, the Predator franchise got off the map and re-established itself as a force in the pop culture zeitgeist. Riding waves of positive momentum, the IP made its big return to theaters earlier this month with the release of Predator: Badlands. Many were curious to see how the franchise would fare at the multiplex; these days, convincing general audiences to watch something on streaming at home can be easier than encouraging them to come out to the theater. Fortunately, Predator: Badlands proved to be a sizable draw, exceeding expectations to break records in its opening weekend. Things are still going very well for the film, as it’s passed a notable milestone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After one week in theaters, Predator: Badlands now stands at $51.5 million domestically. Unadjusted for inflation, it has already outgrossed Predator 2 ($30.6 million), Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem ($41.7 million), and The Predator ($51 million). Badlands is on the verge of passing Predators ($52 million) and is quickly approaching the lifetime total of the original Predator ($59.7 million), meaning it’s close to becoming the highest-grossing solo Predator movie of all time. The first Alien vs. Predator earned $80.2 million domestically.

The Predator Franchise Has a Bright Future After Badlands

In addition to being a box office hit, Predator: Badlands was well-received critically, earning a Certified Fresh score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. That word of mouth means it should have strong legs over the course of its box office run. Other high-profile films this month, like The Running Man and Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, earned reviews that were more mixed or middling, so Predator: Badlands has a leg up on its competition in that regard. Even with juggernauts Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2 on the horizon, Badlands should hold well since its target audience is different from a fantasy musical or a family friendly animated film.

It was great that director Dan Trachtenberg put Predator back on the map with Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers, but it’s even better to see the franchise pass its all-important box office test. By emerging as a hit and helping the box office bounce back after a historically low October, Predator has proven itself at the multiplex. This is an IP that has never posted high figures commercially, but now Disney knows it’s a brand worth investing in. Trachtenberg has more ideas for future Predator installments, and he should get a chance to realize them since Badlands is a success.

Badlands performing as well as it has means Predator should be in strong shape creatively moving forward. Trachtenberg is now 3/3 when it comes to delivering well-received Predator films, so he should continue to get the leeway to do what he wants. That’s very encouraging since he’s proven time and time again he has a unique vision for this franchise. Each of his Predator films feels very distinct, as Trachtenberg is open to trying new things and thinking outside the box — such as making a Yautja the protagonist for the first time. His concepts have kept Predator feeling fresh, showing there’s still a lot of untapped potential with this universe.

The next Predator film hasn’t been greenlit yet; the studio was likely waiting to see how Badlands fared before making a decision. Now that Disney knows it’s a success, they’ll likely look to put the pieces in place for a new installment soon. It would be smart to strike when the iron is hot and build off the momentum of Badlands. It will be interesting to see what Trachtenberg and Co. decide to do next. Fans are hoping for a new Alien vs. Predator movie, but it sounds like Trachtenberg is playing the long game there. He’s more interested in crafting intriguing standalone stories that work on their own merits, so there might not be any major crossovers on the horizon. Whatever he has in mind, audiences will be looking forward to it.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!