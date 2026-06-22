Predator’s Dan Trachtenberg Confirms New Animated Movie Perfect for Horror Kids

Dan Trachtenberg has pulled off the unlikely feat of revitalizing the Predator franchise, thanks to his action-packed spinoff films Prey and Predator: Badlands. Trachtenberg also impressed a lot of fans with his animated feature Predator: Killer of Killers, which showed that the franchise doesn’t lose any of its frights or thrills when done in an animated format.

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Now, Trachtenberg is blending the lines between children’s content and horror even further with his new film project, which will turn a graphic novel into a horror-themed animated film.

Predator Director Adapting Family-Friendly Horror Adventure Freddy the 13th

Paramount Animation has announced that Dan Trachtenberg will be the director of a yet-untitled film, based on the graphic novel Freddy the 13th by Yehudi Mercado. In the film, “A family vacation turns into a nightmare when fun Uncle Freddy accidentally kills the Boogeyman and takes on his powers.”

The project is being angled as a PG, family-friendly, horror-themed adventure, which is a market that has been underserved since the days of Amblin Entertainment, Nickelodeon at Night, or R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series. Yehudi Mercado has been announced as the co-director on the project, with Trachtenberg and his producing partner Ben Rosenblatt attached as producers.

The graphic novel centers on Freddy Vanwinkle, who is the unlucky 13th son of a 13th son. Unlike his siblings, Freddy tends to be unlucky at everything he does. While babysitting his niece and nephew for two weeks (13 days), “Uncle Freddy” accidentally defeats and kills “the legendary slasher Nighty Night,” and suddenly “inherits the mantle of the monster.” The curse forces Freddy to go on a cross-country journey to find a cure and protect his family, as “rival killers crawl out of the shadows to seize the throne.”

. It feels like a project that will hit the sweet spot of what Amblin used to provide; who doesn’t remember The Goonies opening with a brazen serial killer’s jailbreak, or that it made those killers the constant threat that was nipping at the heels of the child protagonists? And that was in the midst of a deadly treasure hunt with terrifying boobytraps, to avoid the trauma of an entire town’s collapse. Goonies is not a “feel good” film by any stretch of the imagination, but maybe that’s why it an enduring classic.

In a time where kids are all too aware of horror’s mainstream success and dominance over Hollywood, Freddy the 13th is a project with enough space for some great satirization of the horror genre and its various icons.

No word on a possible release date or title for the film. Check the ComicBook Forum for more discussion!