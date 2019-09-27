Prey Promo Gives Us Best Look Yet at Prequel's Predator

Hulu has given fans their best look yet at the Predator in their newest promotional poster for Prey, the upcoming prequel to Predator, which is set to come to the streaming service on August 5. The film comes from 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg, and centers on a Predator coming to Earth hundreds of years ago and facing the ingenuity of people from the Comanche and Blackfeet nations. The design of everything is just a bit different from what we have seen before, probably because this is a version of the timeline that's set so much earlier than any of the previous movies have taken place.

As you might expect, things are going to be a lot more analog and gritty than the more recent, polished movies like The Predator and the Alien vs. Predator movies. It's been a while since the franchise had a bona fide hit, and there is hope that Prey will be the kind of high-concept revival that franchises like Halloween and Scream have enjoyed.

Here's that promo poster:

You can see the film's official synopsis below:

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, written by Patrick Aison ("Jack Ryan," "Treadstone"), and produced by John Davis ("Jungle Cruise," "The Predator") and Jhane Myers ("Monsters of God"), with Lawrence Gordon ("Watchmen"), Marty Ewing ("It: Chapter Two"), James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff ("Fantasy Island") serving as executive producers.

The filmmakers were committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples. Myers, an acclaimed filmmaker, Sundance Fellow and member of the Comanche nation herself, is known for her attention and dedication to films surrounding the Comanche and Blackfeet nations and her passion for honoring the legacies of the Native communities. As a result, the film features a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation's talent, including Amber Midthunder ("The Ice Road," "Roswell, New Mexico"), newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp ("Sooyii"), Michelle Thrush ("The Journey Home"), Julian Black Antelope ("Tribal").

The screenplay is from Jack Ryan and Treadstone scribe Patrick Aison, so he has plenty of experience working in existing universes and trying to build something fresh. Producer Jhane Myers, a member of the Comanche nation, serves as a consultant to make sure the indigenous cultures are depicted accurately and with respect.

Prey, an all-new action-thriller from 20th Century Studios directed by Dan Trachtenberg ("The Boys," "10 Cloverfield Lane") and the newest entry in the "Predator" franchise, will stream August 5, 2022, exclusively on Hulu.