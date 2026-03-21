Chris Pratt’s Notorious $60M Sci-Fi Flop Hits Prime This Weekend (& It’s Not as Bad as You’ve Been Told)

Critics and audiences can’t seem to agree on whether this movie is actually good, with one group rating it a dismal 25% and the other giving it a much more passable 83%. The truth lies somewhere in the middle, and while the movie drags, pushing along a hamfisted message that no one actually wanted, it does have one saving grace amidst its messy plot and wooden acting—it stars Rebecca Ferguson, the recent reigning queen of sci-fi. And now you can catch it on Prime Video.

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Mercy, which also stars Chris Pratt and Annabelle Wallis, is set sometime in the near future, when an AI court system has become judge, jury, and executioner, giving those that come before it 90 minutes to prove their innocence before it executes them. The most recent case coming before the court? The detective who helped create it is now on trial for murdering his own wife. Now he has only 90 minutes to show the system, called Judge Maddox, that he didn’t do what he’s accused of, using all the Big Brother-esque tech at the AI’s disposal.

Mercy Barely Clears Its Low Expectations

Critics tore Mercy to shreds, finding little of value in what turned out to be its pro-AI, pro-surveillance message. “Mercy is a hollow AI thriller that feels assembled, not written. The story collapses into incoherent, overcomplicated nonsense with zero payoff. It’s low-tier streaming filler inexplicably released in theaters—plus a pointless 3D gimmick no one asked for,” says critic John Flickinger. While the movie’s premise held a ton of promise and seemed like it would come together into a taut, nuanced package that explored both the potential and failings of AI and the overarching surveillance state, it failed to do so.

Audiences were kinder to the film, applauding it for even tackling issues surrounding AI and the lack of empathy in the criminal justice system. One viewer said, “Critics focused on structure and pacing, but ignored the deeper question: Can justice exist without empathy? The film challenges blind trust in systems and reminds us that logic without understanding can fail real people. Maybe it’s not perfect, but it’s thoughtful, relevant, and actually brave for even asking these questions.”

It seems the Mercy is what you make of it, and your enjoyment of the movie will depend entirely on what you’re hoping to get out of it. If you’re looking for an easy, 100-minute-long movie to kill some time with, it’s not the worst choice.

Did you enjoy Mercy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.