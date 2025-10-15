One of the Greatest Comedy Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service received an enormous boost to its comedy lineup this month. The streamer was already home to several beloved comedy films, including Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Charade, and The Big Sick. But the new wave of additions at the start of October brought what is arguably one of the greatest comedies of all time to Prime’s streaming lineup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mel Brooks’ iconic satire Blazing Saddles pushed every boundary possible when it was first released in 1974, taking modern societal issues head-on through the lens of a dysfunctional American West. On October 1st, this comedy all-timer made its way to Prime Video, making it widely accessible for streaming audiences around the country.

If you haven’t seen Blazing Saddles before, there’s no better time than the present, especially since it’s available on Prime. Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder deliver one of the best one-two comedy punches you’ll see on film, and Brooks brings his trademark wit and ability to punch up at the frustrating societal norms of the era.

On top of its performances and electrifying social commentary, Blazing Saddles is also just as funny a movie as you’ll ever see. Brooks packed this thing with as many gags as could possibly fit into the run time, keeping viewers laughing steadily from start to finish. Roger Ebert gave Blazing Saddles four stars out of four in his initial review, calling it a “crazed grab bag” of a film that “does everything to keep us laughing.”

New Comedies on Prime Video

Blazing Saddles is genuinely one of the best and most influential comedies in film history, so it’s going to be the most prominent highlight of any streaming service it finds itself on. While the Mel Brooks Western might be the headliner, it was far from the only comedy that made its way to Prime Video at the start of October.

The list of Prime Video’s October 1st additions included dozens of popular comedy films for subscribers to add to their watchlists. Those new titles include films like Bull Durham, The Pink Panther, Vacation Friends, Accepted, and Scooby-Doo. You can check out all of Prime Video’s new comedy additions below!

17 Again

Accepted

Bad Words

Beauty Shop

Being John Malkovich

Blazing Saddles

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bruce Almighty

Bull Durham

Curious George (2006)

Death at a Funeral

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Holmes and Watson

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

Overboard (1987)

Pixels

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Soul Plane

The Breakfast Club

The Change-Up

The Pink Panther (1964)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

Vacation Friends

Vacation Friends 2



