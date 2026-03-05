Prime Video Just Added a ‘90s Sci-Fi Masterpiece (And You Can Stream the Remake Show It Inspired, Too)

Following the golden age for blockbuster sci-fi movies in the ‘80s, the ‘90s aimed to continue the trend. The decade emerged as a transformative era for the genre as science fiction fully embraced the dawn of the digital age to deliver CGI-driven spectacles that still influence the industry today, from Jurassic Park to The Matrix. One staple of 1990s science fiction is now available to stream on Prime Video, and after watching the movie, subscribers can binge-watch the modern TV show it inspired.

Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt’s 1995 sci-fi thriller 12 Monkeys joined Prime Video’s streaming lineup on March 1st. Directed by Terry Gilliam and based on Chris Marker’s 1962 short film La Jetée, the film is set in a future devastated by a man-made plague and centers around James Cole, a convict who is sent back in time to gather information about the virus’s origins, only to become entangled in a paradox that challenges his sanity, memory, and fate. The movie is one of the best sci-fi films of the ‘90s and was such a standout in the genre that it ultimately inspired a modern remake, Syfy’s breakout 12 Monkeys TV show, all four seasons of which are also available to stream on Prime Video.

12 Monkeys Remains One of the Best ‘90s Sci-Fi Movies

12 Monkeys remains a quintessential ’90s sci-fi masterpiece for a reason. More than just the memorable performances from Willis and Pitt, the latter of whom even earned an Oscar nomination, the movie has one of the most airtight and logical time-travel plots in cinema. Rather than more flexible time-travel stories, 12 Monkeys strictly adheres to a fixed and unalterable closed-loop timeline where everything James does in the past has already happened and is part of a history that cannot be rewritten. The movie never once breaks its own established rules, resulting in one of the most tragic, predestination-based time travel stories that results in Cole being trapped by fate, doomed to fail in his mission to stop the pandemic.

The movie is a haunting exploration into the fragility of the human mind, and every aspect of the movie aims to amplify its brilliantly tragic non-linear time travel storyline – from Willis’ desperate performance as a man attempting to change the future to the gritty and claustrophobic atmosphere. It’s also not a film that disappoints in the final minutes, 12 Monkeys absolutely sticking the ending with an emotionally resonant and tightly constructed conclusion. 12 Monkeys holds a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with equal 88% critic and audience scores, and its TV adaptation did a pretty great job at matching that, holding an 88% critic score and 78% audience rating across its four seasons.

12 Monkeys is one of several movies Prime Video subscribers can now find fresh in the streaming catalog. March 1st delivered a great lineup of films that also included Airport, Hannibal, Resident Evil, Super 8, Teen Wolf, and The Shallows.

