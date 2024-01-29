Everything Coming to Prime Video in February 2024

February arrives this week and most major streaming services have planned a whole month of new additions in the weeks ahead. Amazon's Prime Video service is no exception. The streamer recently revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup over the course of February and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.

Reacher Season 2 may have come to an end in January but Prime Video has another high profile action series waiting in the wings. The TV adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine and is set to debut on February 2nd.

Prime Video will also be adding some hit films from last year over the course of the month. Those films include Bottoms, Strays, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video's February additions below!