Everything Coming to Prime Video in February 2024
Mr. & Mrs. Smith marks one of Prime Video's biggest additions next month.
February arrives this week and most major streaming services have planned a whole month of new additions in the weeks ahead. Amazon's Prime Video service is no exception. The streamer recently revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup over the course of February and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.
Reacher Season 2 may have come to an end in January but Prime Video has another high profile action series waiting in the wings. The TV adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine and is set to debut on February 2nd.
Prime Video will also be adding some hit films from last year over the course of the month. Those films include Bottoms, Strays, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video's February additions below!
February 1st
12 Angry Men
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Along Came A Spider
Annie Hall
Baseketball
Basic Instinct
Blades of Glory
Chorus Line
Cop Land
Eat Pray Love
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Event Horizon
Fiddler On the Roof
From Beyond
Gang Related
Get Out
Ghost World
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Hair
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Hot Fuzz
I Am Not Your Negro
In The Cut
Jeepers Creepers 2
Just Friends
Kiss the Girls
Lady Chatterley's Lover
Life (2017)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
My Left Foot
Quigley Down Under
Red Rocket
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Riddick
Ride Along
Sarafina!
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
Scream
Scream 2
Shrek Forever After
Snake Eyes
Some Kind of Wonderful
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Alamo
The Bounty
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Core
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Elephant Man
The Great Train Robbery
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
The Peacemaker
The Secret of NIMH
The Sweetest Thing
The Vampire Lovers
Young Adult
February 23rd
Apartment404
Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional
Soltos em Salvador S4
The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy
February 29th
Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse
Red Queen