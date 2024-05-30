Everything Coming to Prime Video in June 2024
Oppenheimer and The Boys highlight Prime Video's June offerings.
With June just a few days away, Amazon's Prime Video streaming service is starting to get subscribers prepared for what the new month has in store. Prime on Wednesday unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to hit the streaming service in June and there's quite a lot to look forward to.
One of the most popular Prime Video originals is finally making a return to TV next month. The Boys is coming back with its fourth season, releasing episodes on a weekly basis beginning with a premiere on June 13th.
Prime Video is also set to add one of the biggest movies in the world over the last year or so. Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's smash hit biopic that won Best Picture (and a horde of other Oscars), is coming to Prime Video after a lengthy exclusive window on Peacock. The film is set to debut on Prime Video on June 18th.
You can check out the full lineup of Prime Video's June additions below!
June 1st
Las Vegas S1-S5
21 & Over (Freevee)
All Saints
Animal Crackers
Annie (2014)
A Raisin In The Sun
At Close Range
Basic
Battlefield Earth
Bite The Bullet
Black Dynamite
Bloodsport
Blow Out
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Brewster's Millions
Brick
Brick Mansions (Freevee)
Bruno
Buck And The Preacher
Class
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
Cry Freedom
Dark Angel
Dark Blue
Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
Death At A Funeral
Diablo
Duck Soup
Edge Of Darkness
Eye Of The Needle
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Freevee)
Fast Times At Ridgemont High
Finding Forrester
Fireproof
Gigli
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla
Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy
Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla
Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
Godzilla: Final Wars
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.
Gridiron Gang
Guarding Tess
Hackers
Hector and the Search for Happiness (Freevee)
Hellfighters
High Noon
I Am Ali
I Am Bolt
If Beale Street Could Talk (Freevee)
Igby Goes Down
Incendies
It Came From Outer Space
Johnny Mnemonic
Juan Of The Dead
Just Mercy
Kindergarten Cop
Kindergarten Cop 2
Last Tango In Paris
Layer Cake
Legion (Freevee)
Little Man
Macarthur
Man's Favorite Sport?
Midnight Run
Milk
Money Train
No Country For Old Men
No Good Deed
No Stranger Than Love
Noah
Not Without My Daughter
Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior
Open Season
Outlaws And Angels
Overboard
Pariah
Paths Of Glory
Platoon
Precious
Predestination
Punch-Drunk Love
Quantum Of Solace
Revenge
Rise of the Guardians (Freevee)
Running with the Devil (Freevee)
Saved!
Six Degrees Of Separation
Skyfall
Sleepover
Soapdish
Some Kind Of Wonderful
St. Elmo's Fire
Stomp The Yard
Superbad (Unrated)
Takers
Tangerine
Teen Wolf
The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert
The African Queen
The Animal
The Battle Of Britain
The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Danish Girl
The Fate of the Furious (Freevee)
The Haunting
The Hurricane
The Kids Are All Right
The Last Castle
The Lost Husband (Freevee)
The Man in the Moon
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Mechanic
The Missouri Breaks
The Quiet Man
The Russia House
The War Wagon
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar
Tomahawk
Traffik (Freevee)
Vertical Limit
Written On The Wind
You Got Served
Zero Dark Thirty (Freevee)
June 3rd
Melting Me Softly S1
June 4th
Mean Girls (2024)
Marlon Wayans: Good Grief
June 6th
Counsel Culture
June 9th
Daddy's Home
June 12th
Black Mass
June 13th
The Boys S4
June 15th
Premier Boxing Champions
June 16th
Anomalisa
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
The Grey
June 18th
Oppenheimer
Power of the Dream
June 20th
Federer: Twelve Final Days
June 25th
I Am: Celine Dion
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
June 26th
Dirty Grandpa (Unrated)
Judy
June 27th
My Lady Jane
June 30th
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition
The K2 S1
