Everything Coming to Prime Video in June 2024

With June just a few days away, Amazon's Prime Video streaming service is starting to get subscribers prepared for what the new month has in store. Prime on Wednesday unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to hit the streaming service in June and there's quite a lot to look forward to.

One of the most popular Prime Video originals is finally making a return to TV next month. The Boys is coming back with its fourth season, releasing episodes on a weekly basis beginning with a premiere on June 13th.

Prime Video is also set to add one of the biggest movies in the world over the last year or so. Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's smash hit biopic that won Best Picture (and a horde of other Oscars), is coming to Prime Video after a lengthy exclusive window on Peacock. The film is set to debut on Prime Video on June 18th.

You can check out the full lineup of Prime Video's June additions below!