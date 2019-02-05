Sylvester Stallone Shares First Look at Rambo’s Adopted Family

Sylvester Stallone is giving fans a new look at the upcoming Rambo V: Last Blood, offering a first look at the character’s beloved adoptive family.

Stallone shared the series of images to Instagram last weekend, showing John Rambo along with Gabriella (Yvette Monreal) and Maria (Adriana Barraza), characters he noted in the caption that are “the people he loves and lives to protect.”

Last Blood will see Rambo living the quiet life on a farm where he’s also dealing with “severe PTSD” and some physical issues, issues significant enough that he requires a caregiver — Maria. However, when Maria’s daughter, Gabriella, is kidnapped by a cartel kidnapping girls for sex trafficking, Rambo will embark on a rescue mission to Mexico, teaming up with a reporter whose sister was also kidnapped. You can check out the official synopsis below.

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

Last Blood is the fifth and likely final entry in the Rambo franchise. The first film, First Blood, hit theaters in 1982 and was followed by Rambo: First Blood Part II in 1985, Rambo III in 1988 and Rambo in 2008. The first four movies earned the franchise over $294 million domestically and $727 million worldwide.

Adrian Grunberg is directing Rambo V while Matt Cirulnick and Stallone wrote the script. Producing are Kevin King Templeton and Les Weldon and executive producing are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson. Production on the film has already wrapped and while there is no official release date for the film, it is expected sometime this year. Thus far all of the promotion for the film, like these new photos, have come from Stallone himself. He has previously shared various set photos giving fans a peek at the upcoming film.

