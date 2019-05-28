Rambo V: Last Blood Trailer Airs at Cannes

Later this year, the fifth installment of the Rambo franchise, Rambo: Last Blood, will open in theaters, ending the story that began back in 1982 with the very first Rambo film, First Blood. Now, well ahead of the film’s release in September, the first trailer for the upcoming film was aired at the Cannes Film Festival during a special celebration of Sylvester Stallone‘s work and contribution to film.

According to Movieweb, the Rambo: Last Blood trailer features an aging John Rambo (Stallone) preparing for a final fight. Per the report, not much is revealed in terms of story, but what footage is shown puts Last Blood closer in tone to First Blood — dark and gritty as opposed to the gorier fourth film, 2008’s Rambo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rambo: Last Blood is set to John Rambo take on a different sort of battle than in previous installments. Based on previous descriptions, Last Blood will see Rambo living the quiet life on a farm where he’s also dealing with “severe PTSD” and some physical issues, issues significant enough that he requires a caregiver — Maria. However, when Maria’s daughter, Gabriella, is kidnapped by a cartel kidnapping girls for sex trafficking, Rambo will embark on a rescue mission to Mexico, teaming up with a reporter whose sister was also kidnapped. You can check out the official synopsis for the film below.

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

Last Blood is the fifth and likely final entry in the Rambo franchise. The first film, First Blood, hit theaters in 1982 and was followed by Rambo: First Blood Part II in 1985, Rambo III in 1988 and Rambo in 2008. The first four movies earned the franchise over $294 million domestically and $727 million worldwide.

Adrian Grunberg is directing Rambo V while Matt Cirulnick and Stallone wrote the script. Producing are Kevin King Templeton and Les Weldon and executive producing are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson. Production on the film has already wrapped and it is set to debut in theaters on September 20th.

Are you excited for Rambo: Last Blood? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Rambo: Last Blood opens in theaters September 20.