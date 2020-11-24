Disney Pixar's Ratatouille Gets a Fan-Made TikTok Musical

It's been over a decade since Ratatouille first made its debut, but the Disney-Pixar animated hit has still endured ever since. The film - and its adorable rodent creature, Remy the rat - have become a sort of meme in recent years, which has manifested into something pretty inspired. In recent months, users of the video creating platform Tiktok have bonded together for a unique cause -- creating an original musical inspired by Ratatouille. According to a new report from Playbill, the idea came about after composer and arranger Daniel Mertzlufft first saw Em Jaccs' "Ode to Remy", a viral TikTok song that serves as a love ballad to the Ratatouille character.

Mertzlufft, who previously helped create TikTok's Grocery Store: The Musical earlier this year, decided to spawn the idea into a full-fledged musical finale song. From there, additional songwriters began to branch out the tracks of Ratatouille: The Musical, creating tracks for different segments of the original film. Even several Broadway actors, including Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin and Dear Evan Hansen alum Andrew Barth Feldman, have joined in on the fun.

“There’s an actual plot to draw from [with Ratatouille], and everyone loves that movie,” Mertzlufft said in the report. “There are so many songwriters on the platform, and we’re all longing to write. Writers are the only ones who can actively be working on something at the moment. But everyone is out of work, like stage crew, costume designers, directors. ”

While it remains to be seen if Ratatouille: The Musical could become an actual production in a post-COVID era, Playbill has taken the fan-made musical even further, partnering with artist Jess Siswick to create a program and teaser poster for the ordeal. Keep scrolling to check out some of the tracks from Ratatouille: The Musical, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!