Ready or Not's Samara Weaving Joins New 20th Century Thriller, Eenie Meanie

Samara Weaving is done playing "ready or not, here I come," and is moving on to "eenie, meanie, mynie, mo." The Bill and Ted Face the Music actor has been cast in 20th Century Studios' upcoming thriller, Eenie Meanie, which will be directed by Shawn Simmons, executive producer of The Continental: From the World of John Wick. Deadpool's Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will produce from a screenplay by Simmons. No other cast members have been named yet, which presumably means the movie will center on Weaving's character.

According to Deadline, who first reported her casting, "The film follows a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a former employer offers her a chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend."

In Ready or Not, directed by Radio Silence (who would go on to make the next couple of Scream movies), Weaving played a young bride whose husband came from a wealthy and eccentric family. In order to be accepted into the family, she had to play a game that turned very deadly, very fast, and she ended up hiding from her would-be in-laws to try and save her own life.

While it isn't immediately clear whether Eenie Meanie will lean into the silliness and gamified nature of its title, it's hard to imagine that a movie with that title, in 2023, wouldn't be at least a little bit self-aware.

In addition to Ready or Not, Weaving -- whose uncle is The Matrix villain Hugo Weaving -- has appeared in a number of high profile projects, including the Bill and Ted threequel, Scream 6, and two The Babysitter movies.

"They just really know tone, and they are such a great team," Weaving said of Radio Silence during a 2020 interview promoting Bill and Ted Face the Music. "Matt and Tyler are just incredible. They're so collaborative and they're really open-minded, both with producers and also with their actors and writers. They're really respectful. I think that they're gonna be really, really huge."

Weaving has a number of projects coming down the pipeline, including the action-horror film Azrael and comedic thriller Borderline.