Real Bros of Simi Valley Creators on Bringing the Fan-Favorite Series to a Feature Film

After three seasons as a web series, The Real Bros of Simi Valley made its way to the world of feature film. The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie debuted on the Roku Channel earlier this month, following Xander and the gang as the prepare for their 10-year high school reunion. Fans of the show will feel right at home with the humor and energy of this new Simi Valley movie, but the creative team behind it had to alter plans a bit to switch things up for a new format.

ComicBook recently caught up with Real Bros creator/star/director Jimmy Tatro and co-creator/co-star Christian A. Pierce to talk about how they turned their beloved web series into feature for Roku.

“We originally did pitch it as a show. And then when it was just going to be a movie, it was a matter of what’s the best way to turn this from a show into a movie,” Tatro told us. “We knew the 10-year reunion was something that we wanted to do. We knew the characters needed to get there. And in trying to turn a show into a movie, it seemed the most like a movie out of the show storylines that we had. It’s just a good motive for these guys and girls to get the invite to the reunion and then go off on their own journeys to become the sickest versions of themselves in time to show off for all their old classmates. That really just gives the movie all the ammo it needs for these characters to just begin doing ridiculous things.”

Pierce chimed in to explain that the Real Bros of Simi Valley creative team had multiple seasons planned out beyond the show’s third season. Doing the 10-year reunion was always part of those plans, but they had initially thought it would be part of the TV series.

“Yeah, we had probably been mapping out what the next, we thought, few seasons were going to look like after Season 3 with the reunion being either at the end or the second chapter. We were trying to figure it out, but we knew we were going there,” said Pierce. “We had all these other storylines mapped out. And then once it didn’t get picked up as a series, but we got the opportunity to make it into a movie, we were like, ‘I guess the reunion is now.’”

The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie is now streaming exclusively on the Roku Channel.