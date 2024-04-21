Rebel Moon Sequel Tops Netflix Movie Charts Over Opening Weekend
Zack Snyder's new Rebel Moon movie is leading Netflix after its Friday debut.
The story of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon saga continued this weekend with the release of the second film in the series. Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is the second of the two Rebel Moon films that Snyder filmed back-to-back for Netflix, featuring the team of heroes that came together in the first film. Like that first movie, The Scargiver is proving to have some energy with fans out of the gate.
Rebel Moon 2 debuted on Netflix on Friday morning and has immediately soared to the top of the streamer's movie charts. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees The Scargiver in the number one overall position, passing the likes of Anna and What Jennifer Did.
The arrival of this new Rebel Moon movie has also caused a spike in popularity for Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. That movie, initially released back in December, has leapt back into the Netflix Top 10 for the first time in months.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver
"From the director of 300, Man of Steel and Army of the Dead comes this sci-fi action film about a band of rebel warriors making an impossible stand."prevnext
2. Anna
"Ready to leave a life of abuse, a woman becomes a KGB assassin and goes undercover as a model in Paris. But all deals are off when her cover is blown."prevnext
3. What Jennifer Did
"Jennifer Pan's mother has been murdered. Her father's in a coma. When he finally wakes up, his evidence changes the course of the entire investigation."prevnext
4. Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
"When a wacky woodpecker stirs up chaos in the forest, he sets out to save a beloved summer camp — and discovers a treasure right under his beak."prevnext
5. The Bricklayer
"After his old ally goes rogue, a rebellious CIA operative reenters the field to unravel an international conspiracy and clear the agency's name."prevnext
6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."prevnext
7. Glass
"Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson is Mr. Glass. His bones may be brittle, but his mind is a weapon that not even his superhuman rivals can withstand."prevnext
8. Knocked Up
"After a wild night of partying, a one-night stand leads to an unplanned pregnancy in this raunchy comedy that Variety calls 'explosively funny.'"prevnext
9. Megan Leavey
"After leaving her small town and unsupportive family, Megan finds purpose and friendship as a K-9 handler in the Marines."prevnext
10. Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire
"Blasting to No. 1 globally, this sci-fi fantasy film about a quest to recruit warriors is from the director pf 300, Man of Steel and Army of the Dead."prev