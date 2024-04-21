Rebel Moon Sequel Tops Netflix Movie Charts Over Opening Weekend

The story of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon saga continued this weekend with the release of the second film in the series. Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is the second of the two Rebel Moon films that Snyder filmed back-to-back for Netflix, featuring the team of heroes that came together in the first film. Like that first movie, The Scargiver is proving to have some energy with fans out of the gate.

Rebel Moon 2 debuted on Netflix on Friday morning and has immediately soared to the top of the streamer's movie charts. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees The Scargiver in the number one overall position, passing the likes of Anna and What Jennifer Did.

The arrival of this new Rebel Moon movie has also caused a spike in popularity for Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. That movie, initially released back in December, has leapt back into the Netflix Top 10 for the first time in months.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!