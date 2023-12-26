Rebel Moon Conquers Netflix Top 10 Over Christmas Weekend

A lot of Netflix subscribers have been getting in the Christmas spirit over the last few days, as evidenced by multiple holiday films popping up in the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. While about half of Monday's edition of the list is made up of Christmas movies, none of them have been able to take the top spot from Netflix's newest blockbuster hit — Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.

Snyder's new sci-fi film, which is meant to start a franchise, debuted on Netflix last week and immediately soared to the top of the streamer's charts. Despite the sea of negative reviews, Rebel Moon's first entry has held a tight grip on Netflix's top spot all weekend.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Rebel Moon still in the first overall position, holding off new hits and Christmas classics.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!