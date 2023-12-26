Rebel Moon Conquers Netflix Top 10 Over Christmas Weekend
Zack Snyder's new sci-fi movie is dominating the Netflix charts.
A lot of Netflix subscribers have been getting in the Christmas spirit over the last few days, as evidenced by multiple holiday films popping up in the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. While about half of Monday's edition of the list is made up of Christmas movies, none of them have been able to take the top spot from Netflix's newest blockbuster hit — Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.
Snyder's new sci-fi film, which is meant to start a franchise, debuted on Netflix last week and immediately soared to the top of the streamer's charts. Despite the sea of negative reviews, Rebel Moon's first entry has held a tight grip on Netflix's top spot all weekend.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Rebel Moon still in the first overall position, holding off new hits and Christmas classics.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire
"When the ruthless forces of the Motherworld threaten a quiet farming village on a distant moon, a mysterious outsider becomes its best hope for survival."
2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
3. Leave the World Behind
"A family's getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices — and two strangers appear at their door."
4. The Christmas Chronicles
"After accidentally crashing Santa's sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick."
5. Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
"Driven teenager Jahn Mardenborough uses his video game skills to pursue a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: becoming a pro racer. Based on a true story."
6. Family Switch
"A family descends into chaos days before Christmas when a rare cosmic event causes the parents to swap bodies with their teenage kids."
7. Holiday in the Vineyards
"While on a secret job for his mother's wine company, a man falls for the widow whose place he's renting. But will the truth spoil their yuletide romance?"
8. White Christmas
"Two war buddies fall for two sisters and follow the girls to a resort owned by their former commanding officer, who is in danger of losing the place."
9. Leo
"Adam Sandler is a lizard named Leo in this coming-of-age musical comedy about the last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet."
10. The Christmas Chronicles 2
"Unhappy over her mom's new relationship, a now-teenage Kate runs away and lands at the North Pole, where a naughty elf is plotting to cancel Christmas."