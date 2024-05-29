Rebel Moon - Part Two: Director's Cut Rating Teases "Strong Bloody Violence and Gore Throughout"

The upcoming, director's cut of Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver has been rated R. According to the Motion Picture Association, the rating is the result of "strong bloody violence and gore throughout, strong sexuality, nudity and some language," suggesting that the "Snyder Cut" of the movie will be a little less Star Wars and a little more 300. The universe of Rebel Moon has been a constant presence on Netflix's new release wall for the last few months, and that's going to remain the case for a while, as both installments in the series get extended director's cuts. Snyder's original idea was to release both films as close together as humanly possible, with the filmmaker taking the Lord of the Rings philosophy to an extreme and conceiving them as two parts of the same one movie, which could come out as close together as a single month.

The director's cut was a no-brainer, since Snyder has been making those for virtually every movie going back to 2004's Dawn of the Dead. Snyder's cut of Justice League ran about four hours long, and scored about 25 points higher on Rotten Tomatoes than the movie's theatrical cut.

Following the end of the first part of Rebel Moon, The Scargiver sets up Kora for an epic rematch with the recently-resurrected Admiral Atticus Noble. Brought back by arcane tech, Noble's father Regent Balisarius set him on a quest to bring Kora back to The Imperium at all costs.

Here's the official synopsis for the sequel:

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, AnthonyHopkins, Ed Skrein, and more. It's Snyder's next big franchise following the success of his original zombie project Army of the Dead, also at Netflix.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will debut on Netflix on April 19.