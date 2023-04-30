Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder Teases Surprising Connection Between Man of Steel and New Netflix Movie

Netflix and Zack Snyder are getting ready to release Rebel Moon, and we have yet to see a trailer for the film. We recently got a sneak peek at Rebel Moon, and it showed us our first look at Charlie Hunnam and Sofia Boutella. The Netflix movie is Snyder's take on Star Wars and his first go at creating a franchise off of an original idea. Since Rebel Moon is, of course, a Zack Synder movie, it features a ton of things the director is known for. But it turns out that they had to use something they learned from Man of Steel for the movie. During a Q&A for the Man of Steel screening that Snyder held this weekend, it was revealed that they had to grow a bunch of wheat for the movie and used their knowledge of growing corn in Man of Steel.

You can check out the Q&A below.

Rebel Moon Writer Reveals New Details on Netflix Movie

Shay Hatten, the writer behind the recent John Wicksequels, teamed up with Snyder on both Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon. Following the release John Wick: Chapter 4, Hatten recently spoke with Collider and offered some information on Snyder's latest film.

"Rebel Moon is... I mean, it's in the can," Hatten explained. "It's in post-production right now. Zack [Snyder] is editing away, and I've seen bits and pieces of it. I've seen scenes here and there and a cut of the trailer. I haven't seen the full movie myself yet, but I'm very, very excited about it. I really feel so lucky to get to work with Zack. I tell him this all the time, but 300was one of the first R-rated movies that I convinced my parents to take me to see in theaters, which I think he hates me saying because it makes me seem super young. But nevertheless, he's been really an inspiration to me for a long time. And I think with Rebel Moon, people will just see that it's him really getting to unleash his visual imagination to the fullest extent. And I think people will really dig it."

Rebel Moon arrives on Netflix on December 22nd.

