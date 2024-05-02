The Fall Guy Post-Credits and Cameos Explained

Landing in theaters this weekend is The Fall Guy, an adaptation of the 1980s TV series, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt and was directed by David Leitch. Given that the original TV series might not have the notoriety of other major franchises, some fans might not be anticipating a post-credits scene that could set up more adventures for the franchise, though audiences are given not only a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the movie, but also a scene at the very end of the credits. For those viewers who won't be sticking around through the credits, here's what those scenes contain.

WARNING: Spoilers below for The Fall Guy

Before the credits roll on The Fall Guy, the final scenes feature an unexpected appearance by Jason Momoa as himself, which pays off a gag earlier in the film in which Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) writes a note to himself trying to remember whether his last name is spelled "Momoa" or "Mamoa." With Ryder having been exposed for killing his stuntman, Momoa takes over his role in the in-world movie Metalstorm.

With stunts being such an integral component of the movie, as well as being a motivating factor for the entire narrative, almost immediately once the credits begin to roll, fans are given looks at how some of the more compelling sequences were pulled off. Viewers get to not only see how many stunts that Gosling and Blunt did themselves, but the footage also highlights the dozens of people who contributed to making these sequences so impressive, including the stars' own stunt doubles.

The fun doesn't end when the behind-the-scenes footage concludes, however, as a post-credits scene also pays respects to the original TV show.

After Ryder confesses to being responsible for his own stuntman's death, Gosling's Colt Seavers and Blunt's Jody Moreno know that they've proven Colt's innocence, as they've recorded Tom's confession. Police swarm the set of Jody's movie to arrest Tom and his producer Gail Meyer (Hannah Waddingham), with the authorities attempting to arrest the pair being played by Lee Majors and Heather Thomas, who starred as Colt and Jody in the original The Fall Guy TV series.

As Tom attempts to avoid the authorities, he inadvertently walks into an area where he is surrounded by pyrotechnics, and when he pulls out his cell phone, the signal from the device activates the explosions as they fully consume the actor.

While these scenes don't set up another installment in the series, it does serve as an opportunity to pay direct homage to the original TV series, in addition to showcasing the efforts of the talented stunt team that contributed to making The Fall Guy such a success.

The Fall Guy premieres in theaters on May 3rd.

What did you think of the post-credits scenes? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!