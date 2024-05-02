Not Another Church Movie Star Kevin Daniels Talks Playing Multiple Characters, Working With Legends

Not Another Church Movie is an upcoming parody film written and directed by Johnny Mack. The movie pokes fun at the filmography of Tyler Perry and features an exciting line-up of actors. The cast includes Jamie Foxx, Mickey Rourke, Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt, and Lamorne Morris. The film is led by Kevin Daniels (Will Trent, Frasier) who takes on multiple roles. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Daniels, who spoke about playing "Taylor Pharry" and "MaDude Himms" in addition to working with legends.

"Oh my. So much, so much. They had me running around in wigs, they got me sweating over here, doing that, crack this joke, do all that. It's wonderful," Daniels said about leading the film as multiple characters. "It's a really low-budget movie, so we're trying to do the most we can with the resources, and some days you would like them to say, 'Hey, we're going to shoot all of Taylor's scenes today,' or 'Hey, we're going to shoot all of my MaDude scenes today.' But sometimes it was like, 'Look, we're going to shoot the scene, we're going to shoot and you're going to sit there and you're going to like it."

"That was essentially what it was, but a lot of fun," Daniels continued. "I had a great team behind me, some incredible other actors I got to work with and we just had fun. Johnny Mack, our director, was really great about letting us improv and go and have fun with whatever was being put in front of us. Just kids cracking jokes, paying homage to the great Tyler Perry."

During the chat, Daniels also spoke about being excited to meet his co-stars.

"I was such a little kid, like starstruck," Daniels shared. "I was like, 'Oh, Tisha Campbell from Martin?! She's going to be in the movie? We're going to act against each other? Oh yeah, I'm down.' I saw Jasmine Guy and I was like, 'Oh, A Different World?' That was my program. I used to watch that. I was like, 'Oh wait, will you take a photograph with me?' She was so sweet and everybody just came in, having good fun. There were no egos."

Not Another Church Movie hits theaters on May 10th. Stay tuned for more from our interview with Kevin Daniels.