Regal's Movie Quotes Promo is Driving Fans Crazy, "This Ad Makes Me Feel Insane"

If you've been to a Regal Cinemas theater lately, you've almost certainly seen their theater promo that is done entirely in movie quotes. Provided you didn't enter the theater very late, this 60 second ad features theater goers speaking exclusively in movies dialogue, ranging from The Godfather and Casablance to Shrek, The Goonies, and Caddyshack. Despite the innocuous nature of the ad, and the fact that it's clearly Regal trying to answer AMC's famous Nicole Kidman ad, it's one that has grown to become an irritant for film goers, and they're all making themselves be heard.

A thread on the /r/movies subreddit has quickly gained traction today with over 1700 upvotes on it as of this writing. Titled "Regal's 'famous movie quotes' promo is driving me slowly insane," the entire thread is filled with users venting and empathizing with each other about having to listen to the bad impressions, the hokey delivery, and the overall cringe of Regal's ad. Many are criticizing the overall ad itself, which is delivered in such a random way that any contextual jokes of the movie quotes are completely lost since the entire "joke" is simply the lines of dialogue themselves and not that they're inherently funny lines.

If you haven't seen the ad yourself you can find it below, where you can also see what people are saying about it after having watched it a dozen times ahead of every movie they've seen in the past year.