Regina King Surprised to Learn She’s on Rumored Shortlist to Direct JJ Abrams' Superman Reboot

Regina King says she hasn't heard she's on a reported shortlist of filmmakers in the running to direct a Superman reboot for Warner Bros. and producer J.J. Abrams. A report from THR named the Oscar-winning actress and One Night in Miami director as one of the Black filmmakers the studio could potentially tap for its new Superman movie with a Black lead actor, a project revealed to be in the works in March with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. Asked about "gossip" naming the Watchmen star as a possible candidate on the studio's filmmaker wishlist, King responded to the rumor while speaking to MSNBC's Tiffany Cross:

"Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broke the news to me. News break! Live on MSNBC!" King said during an appearance on The Cross Connection. "Yeah, no, I have not heard that until just now. Oh wow."

Earlier this month, King boarded the Image Comics-inspired Bitter Root as her next directorial effort at Legendary. The early May report from THR floated such names for Superman as Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), J.D. Dillard (Sweetheart), and Shaka King, who directed the Best Picture-nominated Judas and the Black Messiah for the studio.

Abrams and Coates' Superman reboot is reportedly set in its own standalone universe, similar to Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips' Joker, and could be a 20th century period piece. When announcing the as-yet-untitled reboot, Coates said he looks forward to "meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero."

"There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told," said Abrams, who produces via his Bad Robot banner. "We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we're beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity."

Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said at the time the studio is "confident" that Coates' take on DC Comics' flagship superhero "will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel."