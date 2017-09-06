Remembering Star Trek’s DeForest Kelley On His Birthday

DeForest Kelley was an American actor, who was best known for playing Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy in the Star Trek television and film series.

Kelley was born on January 20, 1920 in Toccoa, Georgia. He passed away on June 11, 1999 of stomach cancer at the age of 79.

Before being cast in Star Trek, Kelley appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies, including many westerns. Some of the TV shows that Kelley appeared in include The Lone Ranger, Your Favorite Story, Mayor of the Town, Studio 57, Gunsmoke, You Are There, The Silent Service, M Squad, The Rough Riders, Trackdown, Wanted: Dead or Alive, Bonanza, and Death Valley Days.

Kelly appeared in the Star Trek TV series from 1966 to 1969. Kelly voiced Dr. McCoy in Star Trek: The Animated Series from 1973 to 1974. He also appeared in Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek v: The Final Frontier, and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. In addition, he appeared in the "Encounter at Farpoint" episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation.