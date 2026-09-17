Resident Evil Director Reveals His Pick for Live-Action Lady Dimitrescu and It’s Almost Too Perfect

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil has finally screened for critics and the director can finally take a victory lap. After months of press that felt more like an apology tour, Cregger can take solace in the fact that the first audiences are digging his approach to the franchise with a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The director continuously had to explain to a defensive fan community why he chose to create an original story inside the RE universe instead of adapting a particular game or using established protagonists like Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield. Aside from some well-placed Easter eggs, the director made it clear he wanted to reproduce the games’ overall vibe, more than recreate the game itself. With the movie earning raves and a near-perfect RT score, fans are now wondering how he would have actually cast established characters had he included them. When asked who should play one of the franchise’s most memorable villains, Cregger’s answer was right on the proverbial money.

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While talking to Pedestrian.TV, the director was asked who he would cast as Resident Evil Village‘s statuesque baddie, Lady Dimitrescu. Though it took him a moment to connect a name to the face he had conjured in his head, the filmmaker responded with Mad Men star Christina Hendricks. “Yes! Christina Hendricks. I think I would go for that. That feels about right.”

Who is Lady Dimitrescu?

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For those unfamiliar, Lady Dimitrescu is the aristocratic ruler of Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. The game follows Ethan Winters as he searches for his infant daughter in a desolate European village. Dimitrescu stalks, taunts, and attacks players throughout her castle. The giantess only appears for a fraction of the game’s playtime, but that didn’t diminish her impact. After being revealed in the game’s trailer, her size and theatricality made her one of the franchise’s most recognizable characters before it even released. Christina Hendricks has the screen presence to fill those very large high heels.

Hendricks is best known for her role as Sterling Cooper’s powerhouse office manager Joan Harris on AMC’s Mad Men. The actress dazzled in vintage dresses while keeping everything and everyone in their place on the show. Hendricks has also proven that she can make a memorable impression with very little screen time with roles like Blanche in the Ryan Gosling vehicle Drive. The Weapons director is hardly the first person to suggest her for the role. Fans have had her at the top of their Resident Evil wishlists since Village‘s trailer introduced the character. The director’s endorsement gives that longstanding fan campaign a major Hollywood cosigner.

Cregger may have made a great choice for Lady Dimitrescu, but another filmmaker will have to pick up the casting torch. The Barbarian filmmaker made it clear in interviews that he would not be returning to Raccoon City any time soon as he wants to focus on his original material. Lady Dimitrescu may not be in the cards at the moment, but the internet has made it very clear they agree with Cregger’s fan cast.