Resident Evil Director Won't Return to Franchise for TV Show or Reboot

Filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson kicked off one of the most seminal series of video game adaptations with the debut Resident Evil film in 2002, returning to the franchise for three sequels, and despite the fact that there is a new Resident Evil TV series and reboot movie in the works, the filmmaker confessed that he has that left series behind for good, allowing him to instead invest in the upcoming Monster Hunter franchise. Despite focusing his attentions on adapting an all-new cinematic universe, Anderson is still proud of the work he accomplished with Resident Evil with his four films and their impact on the horror genre.

"I made Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, and everybody said, 'Oh yeah, right. It's the final chapter. He's a bloody liar,'" Anderson joked with ComicBook.com. "And we made it, we called it the 'Final Chapter,' we made a story that brought everything to a resolution, which is what I'd always intended. And we made it the biggest and most successful of the franchise. And, for me, that was the time to walk away from it. I did what I said I was going to do and I'm immensely proud of it. And I think we did it, we achieved what we wanted to. And for me, the last few years have been wholeheartedly putting myself into Monster Hunter because that's the next world that I would like to immerse myself in."

While this news will surely disappoint some fans, it will assuredly excite others as we hope that the new Monster Hunter franchise could rival the success of Resident Evil.

In the new Monster Hunter film, "Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Monster Hunter is currently slated to hit theaters on December 30th. Stay tuned for details on upcoming Resident Evil projects.

