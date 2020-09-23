Sony's Monster Hunter Movie Reveals New Plot Synopsis

✖

Had the coronavirus pandemic not come around and crippled the movie theater industry, by now you'd have no doubt seen the Monster Hunter movie and perhaps developed a hot take on the subject. Sony Pictures delayed the film's release earlier this summer so you'll have to wait to deliver your spicy meatball of an opinion on the movie in the spring of next year. To make up for the fact that you're not getting to watch a new Milla Jovovich vehicle from the writer/director Paul W.S. Anderson that's based on a video game, the studio has released a new synopsis for the film with even more details on its plot (which seems as different from the source material as the Resident Evil series).

"Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Monster Hunter will now release on April 23, 2021, a delay of over seven months from its original release date of September 4th, 2020. This push by Sony is just the latest delay from the studio and follows a comment from Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman Tony Vinciquerra, who made it clear they won't be releasing any of their big budget films into theaters until it's safe for all audiences to enjoy them.

"What we won't do is make the mistake of putting a very, very expensive $200 million movie out in the market unless we're sure that theaters are open and operating at significant capacity," Vinciquerra said during Bank of America’s 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

To his credit, the studio has already mostly cleared their 2020 release calendar. Major titles like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage were pushed back almost immediately with the animated film from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Connected, recently removed from their schedule entirely.