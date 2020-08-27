I’m Thinking of Ending Things: Critics Are Praising Charlie Kaufman’s Latest Film

I'm Thinking of Ending Things is hitting Netflix on September 4th, and the first reviews are in. Considering the movie was written and directed by Charlie Kaufman, who is best known for writing films such as Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, we are not at all surprised to report that the reactions to the movie are extremely positive.

While it sounds like the movie is going to hit you right in the feels and maybe leave you with some questions, we've yet to see a bad review for the new film, which stars Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl, Wild Rose), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, Black Mirror), Toni Collette (Hereditary, Knives Out), and David Thewlis (Harry Potter, Wonder Woman). Before checking out some of the reviews, you can read the description for the movie below:

"In this surreal and melancholy study of loneliness that’s one of the fall’s must-see films, Buckley plays an unnamed woman who accompanies her boyfriend Jake (Plemons) on a road trip in a snowstorm to meet his parents (Collette and Thewlis) for dinner at their farmhouse. Six weeks into their courtship and Buckley’s character already has plans to break the relationship off but can’t bring herself to do so. Once they arrive at Jake’s parent's house, events spiral into decidedly Kaufman territory as the woman begins to question her surroundings, her sanity, and the fabric of the world around her."