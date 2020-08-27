I’m Thinking of Ending Things: Critics Are Praising Charlie Kaufman’s Latest Film
I'm Thinking of Ending Things is hitting Netflix on September 4th, and the first reviews are in. Considering the movie was written and directed by Charlie Kaufman, who is best known for writing films such as Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, we are not at all surprised to report that the reactions to the movie are extremely positive.
While it sounds like the movie is going to hit you right in the feels and maybe leave you with some questions, we've yet to see a bad review for the new film, which stars Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl, Wild Rose), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, Black Mirror), Toni Collette (Hereditary, Knives Out), and David Thewlis (Harry Potter, Wonder Woman). Before checking out some of the reviews, you can read the description for the movie below:
"In this surreal and melancholy study of loneliness that’s one of the fall’s must-see films, Buckley plays an unnamed woman who accompanies her boyfriend Jake (Plemons) on a road trip in a snowstorm to meet his parents (Collette and Thewlis) for dinner at their farmhouse. Six weeks into their courtship and Buckley’s character already has plans to break the relationship off but can’t bring herself to do so. Once they arrive at Jake’s parent's house, events spiral into decidedly Kaufman territory as the woman begins to question her surroundings, her sanity, and the fabric of the world around her."
Erik Davis
Charlie Kaufman's I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS is absolutely terrific. It's so very odd at times, but once you get what it's doing, the film becomes immensely powerful. I was a mess at the end & it stuck w/ me for days. A film about regret, loss, family & love that never lasts pic.twitter.com/tNsyqv7vdp— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 27, 2020
Isaac Feldberg
My review of Kaufman's scary, slippery I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS won't be up until later, but what I'll say is that it dazzled and disquieted me. A hall of mirrors that stares into you as you stare into it, existentially acrobatic, visually striking, and acted to the nines. pic.twitter.com/rCSe60R3fa— Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) August 27, 2020
Meagan Navarro
[Review] Charlie Kaufman's Netflix Film ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ is a Genre-Defying Mind-Bender, Writes @HauntedMeg https://t.co/JR6n8okb37— Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) August 27, 2020
Peter Bradshaw
I'm Thinking of Ending Things review – another superb nightmare courtesy of Charlie Kaufman https://t.co/Yhz0LPJAsl— The Guardian (@guardian) August 27, 2020
Clint Worthington
Review: I'm Thinking of Ending Things, the new Netflix film from director Charlie Kaufman, will crush you https://t.co/ctffYwlYvB pic.twitter.com/0rtkHWtinE— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) August 27, 2020
Ella Kemp
I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS left me confused, devastated, rattled. A lot I didn't understand but it didn't bother me – like when you're in a relationship & you know the other person is keeping some secrets, but it's fine because that's what keeps you both afloat. Review soon!— Ella Kemp (@ella_kemp) August 27, 2020
Hunter Heilman
I can finally confirm after holding my tongue for what has felt like years that I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS fucking *rules*. It's Charlie Kaufman at his most introspective and theatrical, and it all culminates in one of the most emotionally resonant finales in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/yTijqZXszU— Hunter Heilman (@HungerHuman) August 27, 2020
Clayton Davis
Charlie Kaufman's 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' is lusciously assembled, boasting two kinetic turns from Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons. Dialogue is delectable while camerawork is the chef's kiss. Feels like Kaufman's MAGNOLIA.@NetflixFilm #ImThinkingOfEndingThings pic.twitter.com/lKQWU9d3zB— Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) August 27, 2020
David Elrich
‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ Review: Kaufman’s Brilliant Existential Drama Defies Every Convention https://t.co/GbjJ05Vt0o pic.twitter.com/YEEproQP4i— IndieWire (@IndieWire) August 27, 2020
Tim Robey
Hands up, I didn't like Charlie Kaufman's novel. But luckily his new film is mesmerising https://t.co/W51CWRkg0W— Tim Robey (@trim_obey) August 27, 2020
Matt Neglia
Charlie Kaufman rewrites the rules of cinema with I’M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS. His most ambitious work as a director yet despite the film’s seemingly simple premise. Awkward, deliberate, symbolic & melancholy with great performances, it’ll be impossible to digest in one sitting pic.twitter.com/4AAW1yU5Rn— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) August 27, 2020
Sean Fennessey
I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS, like all Charlie Kaufman projects, demands and rewards multiple viewings. I loved it for constantly unnerving expectations. It isn't a puzzle box, it's 1,000 puzzle pieces scattered on a puzzle-colored floor. Highly recommend. More later. pic.twitter.com/MnU2C391wg— Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) August 27, 2020
