Rey’s New Jedi Order Finally Arrives in Star Wars’ Next Movie According To Major New Report

The Star Wars franchise is getting set for a whole new era of movies that will push the franchise timeline beyond the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the sequel trilogy era. The next era of Star Wars films will begin next year with Star Wars: Starfighter, Shawn Levy’s upcoming standalone film where Ryan Gosling plays a pilot who gets partnered up with a young boy (Flynn Gray). However, the project that a lot of Star Wars fans have been wanting updates on is the direct continuation of the franchise, a story about a new Jedi Order being built by Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley).

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s been very little word on Star Wars: New Jedi Order in the last few years, and since the major shakeups at Lucasfilm (like Kathleen Kennedy’s departure), the film’s place in the slate has seemed far less certain. More recent reports have suggested that Rey and the concept of the New Jedi Order won’t just be a be a movie, but rather a central focus of the franchise across multiple projects. New rumors from a reliable source certainly seem to indicate as much, as they claim the new Jedi Order will be appearing sooner than we think.

RUMOR: Star Wars: Starfighter Will Begin the Story of the New Jedi Order

Lucasfilm

Making Star Wars has been one of the more reputable brands for Star Wars insider news, and they have recently put out a series of scoops revealing how Star Wars: Starfighter will incorporate the new Jedi Order into its story.

POTENTIAL SPOILERS: According to the report, in Star Wars: Starfighter, Ryan Gosling will play “Cade,” who is described as a “Han Solo / pirate / rogue character,” and is possibly a canonized riff on a famous Star Wars Legends character. The rumored premise of the film is that Cade is “the best friend of the father of [Flynn] Gray’s character, and he had to take the boy to a Jedi planet.”

As you can already see, that story opens the door for the new Jedi Order (and even Rey herself) to make an appearance in Starfighter. While the rumor report doesn’t claim that Daisy Ridley appears in the film, it does go on to lay out more details about the Jedi Order’s role in the film, the planet the Order it rebuilding on, as well as which actors we will see appearing as Jedi.

HBO’s Lanterns star Aaron Pierre will reportedly play a character “connected to that Jedi sanctuary,” which is located on the planet Adaria. It’s described as a “green and lush, East Asian-inspired” planet that is “full of greenery and fountains,” “tiki-style huts,” with hints of technological staples that will be built in as well (like landing pads for ships). It’s also reported that Jedi at the sanctuary seem to mostly be padawans in training, based on the fact that their costumes are “beige Jedi-style tunics, similar to Obi-Wan Kenobi and young Anakin at the end of The Phantom Menace.”

Aaron Pierre (via HBO) & Mia Goth (via A24)

Interestingly enough, it’s also said that the reported lightsaber duel in Star Wars: Starfighter will be between Pierre and Mia Goth (Pearl, Maxxine) on Adaria, although there are no further details on who Goth is actually playing, and whether she could be some sort of darkside villain.

A lot of this reporting jibes with earlier rumors about Starfiighter and its cast, which includes Aarron Pierre and Mia Goth, as well as Amy Adams (rumored to be the mom of Flynn’s character), House of the Dragon star Matt Smith, wtith Daniel Ings, Simon Bird, and others all appearing in the film. However, it would make Starfighter far less “standalone” than Shawn Levy claimed it is, but still enough of a independent lead-in to the next era of the Star Wars timeline to be unburdened by the previous lore.

Is this the kind of Star Wars movie you want to see next? Discuss with us below!

Star Wars: Starfighter has a release date of May 28th.