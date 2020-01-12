Rian Johnson Shares Tweet That Proves David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Predicted Knives Out

The Knives Out content is still strong on Twitter and we’re incredibly grateful. The feature film directed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Rian Johnson was a fan favorite movie of 2019, earning a 97% critics score and a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was released in November but is still a hot topic of discussion as it’s getting some recognition this awards season. Last week, it was up for three Golden Globes and nominated for Best Original Screenplay from the Writers Guild of America West. Johnson has been very active on Twitter since the movie’s release, and his latest retweet is blowing our minds. A recent tweet from Daniel Benneworth-Gray points out that David Fincher’s film adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo basically predicted Knives Out.

David Fincher predicted Knives Out in 2011. pic.twitter.com/ZZPwQMuBD0 — Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@gray) January 11, 2020

“David Fincher predicted Knives Out in 2011,” he wrote. “Very much cc @rianjohnson.”

“Fincher and Johnson should get together to reshoot Craig’s scenes, repurpose The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo as a Benoit Blanc mystery. Would totally work,” he added. “Plummer even says something ten minutes later that is basically a massive Knives Out clue.”

In case you’re missing the connection, both movies feature Christopher Plummer and Daniel Craig in similar roles. In both movies, Plummer is the head of a devious family and Craig’s character is sent to investigate them.

Many people commented on the post:

“Fincher’s Girl With the Dragon Tattoo deserves more love. I know the Swedish trilogy is great but his film is a really excellent adaptation of the book,” @seanforeilly wrote.

Some people pointed out even more similarities between the films. Warning: Spoilers for both movies ahead:

“Both families have a nazi wing,” @laxarj added.

“And a member of the MCU is the murderer,” @darrenhusted pointed out.

Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), Christopher Plummer (The Forger), and Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Knives Out is still playing in select theaters.