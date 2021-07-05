Superman: The Movie Fans Mourn Death of Director Richard Donner
Superman fans remember Superman: The Movie filmmaker Richard Donner as the "director of the greatest superhero film of all time." Donner, who died Monday at the age of 91, is often credited with inspiring the modern comic book movie: The Washington Post once hailed the blockbuster, the highest-grossing film of 1978, as the "true father of superhero cinema." With its iconic tagline — "You'll believe a man can fly" — Donner's Superman took flight with Christopher Reeve starring as the DC Comics superhero, who Donner recently called "a fantasy that really believed in 'Truth, Justice, and the American Way.'"
A childhood reader of Superman comic books, Donner told Retro Fan in 2018, "It was a comic book and every page was a phenomenal one to turn, and you lived the fantasies … Superman was one that stuck with me, but no more than any of the others. Until, of course, he came into my life again many, many years later."
RIP, Richard Donner, director of the greatest superhero film of all time. pic.twitter.com/Vu5rMvLush— Aditya Sood (@adityasood) July 5, 2021
Years later, Donner's Superman: The Movie would send the Last Son of Krypton — the beloved son of Lara (Susannah York) and Jor-El (Marlon Brando) — rocketing to Earth. There Kal-El, as the bespectacled Clark Kent, would find romance with Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane (Margot Kidder) before battling his archenemy Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) as the costumed Man of Steel.
Asked to reveal his advice for the next Superman director when celebrating the 40th anniversary of Superman: The Movie in 2018, Donner told Den of Geek: "It's so easy to get caught up in other people's thoughts of how things should be done. I'm an old-fashioned guy, and I would never expect anybody to change their approach."
"The only advice I have is find the reality and make what you believe," Donner said at the time. "It's tough. The only way you can do it is you've gotta make the movie you believe in."
Comic book aficionado Kevin Smith, who penned a script for the never-made Superman Lives, and comic book writer Dan Slott, who penned issues of Superman Adventures, are among the fans paying tribute to Donner:
From @ThatKevinSmith
Richard Donner made the devil a child in The Omen, invented the modern day comic book movie with Superman, and reinvented the buddy cop movie with Lethal Weapon. I got to meet with him last year about a project. Guy was a natural born storyteller. Thanks for all the flicks, Dick! https://t.co/pjC9dbSkbt— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 5, 2021
From @DanSlott
Richard Donner's SUPERMAN is the DNA, the fundamental building block, that all good super hero movies have been built from. It was the earnest leap of faith, the single bound, that made us all believe that a man could fly. https://t.co/I3hEJU9s2c pic.twitter.com/ev7Yb3lSHJ— Dan Slott (@DanSlott) July 5, 2021
From @edgarwright
Richard Donner's big heart & effervescent charm shone in his movies through the remarkable performances of his cast, which is no mean feat. You remember all the characters in Superman, Lethal Weapon, The Goonies & more, because Donner knew how to capture that magic onscreen. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7NDH9kKnQZ— edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 5, 2021
From @michaelp93
Richard Donner is largely responsible for the modern success of the superhero movie genre. Superman is a timeless classic and it's hard to imagine where comic book movies would be without it.
That's just one of his legendary movies. RIP to a true cinema legend. pic.twitter.com/gi73pjXxVK— Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) July 5, 2021
From @PatrickZircher
Richard Donner at work on Superman (the set of the Fortress of Solitude).— Patch (@PatrickZircher) July 5, 2021
Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/rPdolPuUGU
From @DDay_Cobra
RIP Richard Donner. Thank you for Superman 🙏 (and many other great films) https://t.co/GjPwnryaeH pic.twitter.com/VMPq17WHWa— DDayCobra (@DDay_Cobra) July 5, 2021
From @graemeburk
In Pinewood Studios while Richard Donner was making Superman, he had the art department make a sign that said "Verisimilitude". It's that quality that made Superman unlike any other comic book film ever made. pic.twitter.com/DVCR2GbcJk— Graeme Burk (@graemeburk) July 5, 2021
"I have my own sense of verisimilitude when it comes to each and every project... I look for the reality in the situation, rather than the farce."
THE OMEN. SUPERMAN. THE GOONIES. LETHAL WEAPON(s). SCROOGED.
Thank you, Mr. Donner. 1930-2021 pic.twitter.com/cnX7uP5UJC— Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) July 5, 2021
From @BamSmackPow
Richard Donner changed the comic book movie game with Superman. A movie that many consider the first modern day superhero film, it reinvigorated the genre and set a precedent for every entry that followed.
RIP Mr. Donner. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q5JhhIdwKa— Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) July 5, 2021
From @PhilSzostak
Rest In Peace to the great Richard Donner, director of The Omen, Superman, Ladyhawke, The Goonies, Lethal Weapon, and Scrooged, among many others. https://t.co/ngaHwIcbLu— Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) July 5, 2021
From @MrDavidEBrown
He did make me believe that a man could fly.— David Brown (@MrDavidEBrown) July 5, 2021
RIP Richard Donner#Superman pic.twitter.com/ZpulG9UvOG