Rick Astley Lets James Gunn Know He's Ready to Play Superman

DC Studios is getting ready to start a new slate of projects after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs and they have been creating some interesting new plans. Fans thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after his appearance in Black Adam, but we found out very quickly that he wouldn't. Cavill announced his return back in November, but Gunn quickly revealed that they would be casting a different version of the character very soon. Gunn's Superman will be coming to Metropolis for the first time and meeting all of his amazing friends. Now, someone has thrown their name in the ring for the role. Rick Astley has tweeted the co-CEO a piece of fan art that shows him as Superman. You can check out the interaction below.

"It's been years since I put this on," Ashley wrote on Twitter. "But it still fits! Ready and waiting @JamesGunn 😉 – Rick x #superman."

It's been years since I put this on but it still fits! Ready and waiting @JamesGunn 😉 – Rick x #superman pic.twitter.com/FQ8VXBXwoz — Rick Astley (@rickastley) December 21, 2022

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

