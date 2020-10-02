Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street

Actor Rick Moranis is recovering after an unprovoked attack on the Upper West Side, and the whole thing was caught on camera. The NYPD has confirmed that Moranis was attacked by a stranger on Thursday at 7:30 am on Central Park West near 70th street, and as you can see in the footage, Moranis was simply walking by when the other person punched him in the head, and the force sent Moranis to the ground (via CBS New York). Moranis, who is 67, went to the hospital afterwards, and reported pain his head, back, and hip. After he was released he then reported the crime at the police precinct.

The attack can be seen in the video below, and the NYPD is calling on those who might know who the attacker is to call or direct message them.

We are wishing Moranis a speedy recovery, and you can get all the information below.

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential."

Moranis is of course best known for roles in classics like Ghostbusters and Honey I Shrunk The Kids, and we are wishing him a speedy recovery.